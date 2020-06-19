Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $358.16 million during the quarter.

IEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

IEA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,198. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.99% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.