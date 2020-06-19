InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $261.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.40 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%.

Shares of INWK opened at $1.60 on Friday. InnerWorkings has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

In other InnerWorkings news, Director Marc Zenner bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $73,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,748.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INWK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of InnerWorkings from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.