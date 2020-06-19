InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $261.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.40 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%.
Shares of INWK opened at $1.60 on Friday. InnerWorkings has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
In other InnerWorkings news, Director Marc Zenner bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $73,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,748.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
About InnerWorkings
InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.
