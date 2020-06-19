Insider Buying: Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) Insider Buys 1,178 Shares of Stock

Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) insider Ian Wilton bought 1,178 shares of Elders stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.93 ($7.05) per share, with a total value of A$11,702.25 ($8,299.47).

ELD stock traded down A$0.20 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$9.25 ($6.56). 2,160,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,934. Elders Ltd has a 1-year low of A$5.67 ($4.02) and a 1-year high of A$10.43 ($7.40). The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Elders alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Elders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Network, Feed and Processing, and Other segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.