Insider Buying: TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) Insider Purchases 73,049 Shares of Stock

TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) insider Robert Millner purchased 73,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$8.30 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of A$606,160.60 ($429,901.14).
Shares of TPM traded up A$0.09 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$7.29 ($5.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$7.27. TPG Telecom Ltd has a one year low of A$6.04 ($4.28) and a one year high of A$9.00 ($6.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97.
TPG Telecom Company Profile
