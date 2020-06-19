Insider Buying: TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) Insider Purchases 73,049 Shares of Stock

TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) insider Robert Millner purchased 73,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$8.30 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of A$606,160.60 ($429,901.14).

Shares of TPM traded up A$0.09 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$7.29 ($5.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$7.27. TPG Telecom Ltd has a one year low of A$6.04 ($4.28) and a one year high of A$9.00 ($6.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97.

Get TPG Telecom alerts:

TPG Telecom Company Profile

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunication services to residential users, small and medium enterprises, government, large corporate enterprises, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. The company offers ADSL2+, NBN, fiber optic and Ethernet broadband access, telephony services, Internet protocol television, SIM only mobile plans, and various business networking solutions.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.