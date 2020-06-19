Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,658,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160,200 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Intuit worth $381,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $286.32. 2,293,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,117. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

