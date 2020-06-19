Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.35

Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and traded as high as $17.01. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 17,400 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

