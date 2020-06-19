Invesco Ltd. Has $496.50 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.48% of Accenture worth $496,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after buying an additional 676,463 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,597. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.73. The company has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

