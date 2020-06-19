Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Adobe (ADBE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) in the last few weeks:

6/17/2020 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/16/2020 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $421.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adobe reported strong fiscal second-quarter earnings. The company is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products. Its Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth. Further, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps are major positives. Additionally, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and improving average revenue per user are tailwinds. We remain optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud. The stock has outperformed the industry over a year. However, lower end-market demand and exposure to Europe remain overhangs. High acquisition expenses do not bode well for margin expansion.”

6/15/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $293.00 to $413.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $368.00 to $474.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $415.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $305.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/12/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $365.00 to $400.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Adobe had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $315.00.

6/12/2020 – Adobe had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $290.00.

6/12/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Griffin Securities from $334.00 to $427.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $330.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $450.00 to $470.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $426.00.

6/11/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $410.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $344.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/4/2020 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $370.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $428.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,590. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $420.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,223 shares of company stock worth $11,740,621 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.