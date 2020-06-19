Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of ISBC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.21. 2,643,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,274. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 58.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 530,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,997,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 385,046 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

