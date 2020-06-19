Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,445 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 992% compared to the typical daily volume of 407 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AeroVironment by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AeroVironment by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AeroVironment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of AVAV traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,780. AeroVironment has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

