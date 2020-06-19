Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,687 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up approximately 5.0% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 603,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after buying an additional 242,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. 11,671,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,296. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.