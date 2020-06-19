IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

IQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

IQ stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 18,502,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,543,938. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.62. IQIYI has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $54,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the first quarter worth $34,828,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 10,197.9% during the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,973 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 32.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,625 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $19,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

