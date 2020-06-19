Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IRTC. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.71.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $7.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,351. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27. Irhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $136.55.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,474.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,240,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,543,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,602 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,264 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,273,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 299,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 505,219 shares during the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

