IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.12. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IRIDEX news, Director Robert Earle Grove bought 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 17.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290,565 shares during the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

