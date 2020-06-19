iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Boosted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 808.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,843 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $21,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,877,000 after acquiring an additional 472,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $40.18. 2,343,234 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

