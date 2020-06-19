Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00264.

Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. 39,130,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,761,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Itau Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

ITUB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

