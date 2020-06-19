Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Itau Unibanco have underperformed the industry, over the past six months, on the NYSE. Persistent increase in expenses in the previous years due to investments in technology and efforts to enhance customer's experience will likely deter bottom-line expansion. Further, regulatory headwinds in the domestic country and intense competition are concerns. However, the company remains focused on building strategies, along with its digitization moves, to internationalize with the expansion of operations in Brazil and abroad. The company has been diversifying loan composition, with focus on origination of products with lower risks and more guarantees. Moreover, diversification of the company's product mix to support the top line in the upcoming quarters is commendable. Also, improving credit quality is a tailwind for Itau Unibanco.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITUB. UBS Group upgraded Itau Unibanco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Itau Unibanco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

ITUB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.25. 1,227,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,351,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. Itau Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 299.6% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

