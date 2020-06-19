J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

JCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered J2 Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.33.

Get J2 Global alerts:

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.14. 3,053,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in J2 Global by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,703,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,651,000 after buying an additional 936,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $51,678,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,040,000 after purchasing an additional 355,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $14,583,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $12,518,000.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.