Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.71.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $195.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

