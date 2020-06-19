JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) is Caxton Associates LP’s 7th Largest Position

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 3,135.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,322 shares during the quarter. JD.Com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JD.Com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Nomura boosted their price target on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of JD traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. 1,167,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,864,030. The company has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 104.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $62.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.