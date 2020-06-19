JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CLSA cut Tata Motors from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Tata Motors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.59. 4,810,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.13. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $14.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 137.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 1,592,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 60.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 1,228,195 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,194,000 after buying an additional 878,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 47.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 766,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.