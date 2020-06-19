JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $501.51

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $501.51 and traded as low as $497.50. JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at $504.00, with a volume of 150,100 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $408.63 million and a PE ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 501.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 605.75.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is an investment holding company. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from investments in India. The Company also invests in companies, which earn a material part of their revenues from India. The Company will not invest in the other countries of the Indian sub-continent nor in Sri Lanka.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.