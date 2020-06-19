KeyCorp Increases PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $50.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PROS from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PROS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of PROS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68. PROS has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.47.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,245 shares of company stock worth $280,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PROS by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PROS by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

