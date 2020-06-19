KeyCorp Increases Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $200.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

SNPS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $5.43 on Wednesday, hitting $184.45. 1,036,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,866. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $5,756,414.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,677.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $502,088.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,917 shares of company stock worth $22,340,644. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 625.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

