Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Receives $19.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.21.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $402,735,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after buying an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.52. 20,412,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,128,166. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

