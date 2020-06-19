Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Acquires 200,000 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C comprises about 2.9% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. owned 0.30% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $18,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,282. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $17,293,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,841,130 shares of company stock valued at $172,052,755.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

