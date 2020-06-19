Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,141,000. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises about 3.2% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at about $5,562,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $788,000.

Shares of MSGS stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.00. The company had a trading volume of 267,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,470. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $148.49 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.41 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

