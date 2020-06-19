Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 350,000 United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $33,016,000. United Technologies accounts for about 5.1% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in United Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 20,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,429,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.45.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

