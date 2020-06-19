Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Has $40.24 Million Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for approximately 6.2% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $40,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TME. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,129,000 after buying an additional 3,850,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,260,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after buying an additional 4,102,896 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,867.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,723,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,059,000 after buying an additional 13,261,009 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $135,260,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $110,423,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 51,173,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,260,374. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.