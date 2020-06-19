Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Invests $27.19 Million in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,190,000. Luckin Coffee makes up about 4.2% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Luckin Coffee stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,766,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,910,145. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $51.38.

Luckin Coffee Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK).

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.