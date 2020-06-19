Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Invests $40.07 Million in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,070,000. FirstEnergy comprises 6.2% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 532.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Mizuho downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,530,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

