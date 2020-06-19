Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Makes New $26.32 Million Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,000. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for approximately 4.0% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.05% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 19,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,389,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,158,000 after buying an additional 28,418 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

NYSE:SPR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,758,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,310. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.47. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

