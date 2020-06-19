Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Makes New $36.84 Million Investment in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,840,000. Twitter comprises approximately 5.7% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Twitter at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 155,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. China International Capital cut their price objective on Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.25 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.24.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $287,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. 18,118,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,299,768. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

