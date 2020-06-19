Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,000. Garrett Motion makes up 0.9% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Garrett Motion by 138.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 24.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 177.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 997,151 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 18.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 220,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Garrett Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,713. Garrett Motion Inc has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $401.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

