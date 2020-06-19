Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 500,000 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,870,000. Starbucks comprises approximately 5.0% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.40. 11,276,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,775,062. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.72.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.