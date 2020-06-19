Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,648,000. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 5.9% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.63. 4,955,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,645. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.87. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.90.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.