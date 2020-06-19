KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.46. KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 4,242,700 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KTOV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $45.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,461,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 8.58% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

