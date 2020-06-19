Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

KHC stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $33.48. 9,019,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,530,729. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

