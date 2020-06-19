Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Lancaster Colony accounts for about 1.5% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.40% of Lancaster Colony worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,789,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,577,000 after acquiring an additional 178,921 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

NASDAQ:LANC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.72. 210,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,655. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $168.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

