Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 683,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,764 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for 3.3% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.21. 27,553,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,270,447. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.