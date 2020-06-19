Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for about 15.0% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SBA Communications worth $37,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.19.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $13.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,556. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,707.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $15,115,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,350 shares of company stock worth $83,603,005 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

