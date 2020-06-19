Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Invests $25.27 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 184,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,274,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 10.2% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

NYSE ARE traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.84. 5,593,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $175.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $1,568,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,951,319.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $451,210.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,961.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,053 shares of company stock worth $9,340,755. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

