Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Makes New $5.94 Million Investment in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,936,000. D. R. Horton comprises about 2.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 2,664.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.12.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,474,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,642. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.