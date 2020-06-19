Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 358,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,000. MGM Growth Properties accounts for about 3.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

MGP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,020. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In other news, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $412,216.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $909,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.