Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Sells 40,320 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,320 shares during the period. QTS Realty Trust comprises 13.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of QTS Realty Trust worth $32,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,087,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,075,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 162,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,915,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after buying an additional 1,024,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,259,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,050,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.08. 1,435,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $68.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.62 and a beta of 0.53.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $15,753,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $498,796.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,188. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.