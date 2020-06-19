Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Takes $3.93 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 118,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up about 1.6% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

FR stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. 3,728,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,183. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

