Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 265,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,007,000. Camden Property Trust makes up approximately 8.5% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Camden Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,621,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 807,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.51. 1,935,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.74. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.