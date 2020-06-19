Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806,902 shares during the period. Brookdale Senior Living comprises approximately 0.6% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,807 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 17,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,372,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,595 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,016,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,949,000 after purchasing an additional 69,924 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,970,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $545.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.32 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

