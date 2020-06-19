LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Cut to “Hold” at CJS Securities

CJS Securities cut shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LCII. Sidoti downgraded LCI Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised LCI Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of LCII traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $114.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,361. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.72.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $508,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at $528,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 494.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 82,556 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,882,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 47,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after buying an additional 45,064 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

