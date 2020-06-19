Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $115.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Leidos by 5.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Leidos by 10.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $96.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,743. Leidos has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

